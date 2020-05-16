https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/sad-archdiocese-st-louis-close-three-schools-due-financial-strain-caused-coronavirus-including-holy-trinity-inner-city/

The St. Louis Archdiocese will close at least three schools due to the strain of coronavirus.

Most Holy Trinity Catholic School in North St. Louis is one of the schools that will be closing. This Catholic school is located in the inner city. Parents were stunned to hear the news of the closing.

[embedded content]

FOX2 Now reported:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Video Surfaces of Joe Scarborough Joking About Having Affair With Intern and Having to Kill Her

The financial strain of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is closing three Catholic elementary schools. The Archdiocese of St. Louis says that Most Holy Trinity, Christ: Light of the Nations, and St. Joseph in Manchester will all be closing at the end of this semester. Parents of students at those schools received an email Friday and some say they found out in a group chat that the schools would be closing permanently. The archdiocese says it analyzed the financial feasibility of the schools after the impact of the virus. They wrote each school’s situation is unique but the support they receive has been affected by the suspension of mass. All of them have received financial support from the archdiocese and its parishes. But the loss of contributions after the suspension of public mass was too much to keep the schools open.

Read the rest here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

