The number of deaths from coronavirus in the US has been plummeting since mid April.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) there were 78 coronavirus deaths in the United State in the 0 to 29-year-old age group this year.

The numbers were totaled from the week ending Feb. 1 2020 to May 9, 2020 during the current outbreak.

Those coronavirus victims under age 60 are also likely to have at least one comorbidity.

In the United States since 1999, an average of more than 815 children ages 14 and under have died as a result of unintentional drowning each year.

Using these numbers it is safe to say a child or young adult under 29 is eight times more likely to die from drowning than die from the coronavirus in America.

Luke Johnson, former chairman of Pizza Express and Channel 4, took it a step further this week arguing if you’re under 60 with no underlying health conditions you’re more likely to drown than die of COVID-19.

It is absolutely insane that Dr. Fauci and the CDC are pushing the notion that schools need to remain closed due to this virus.

Fauci’s coronavirus lockdown may go down as the most disastrous public health policy in US history.

