A group of more than 20 U.S. intelligence, military and diplomatic veterans determined that the DNC emails in 2016 were not hacked, but instead they were copied by someone on the East Coast. This information was provided to President Trump’s current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo but there is no evidence to date that Pompeo followed up with President Trump.

A number of veteran intelligence officials (VIPS) have been poking forks into the red herring of “Russian pre-2016-election hacking of the DNC emails” for the past three and a half years. In the process, they called attention to the tarnished reputation of CrowdStrike, a viscerally anti-Russian cyber-security firm that has had to retract erroneous forensic findings in the past. They also noted that CrowdStrike was paid by the Democrats; and that, instead of ordering the FBI to investigate, former and now fired FBI Director James Comey chose to defer to CrowdStrike to look into the alleged Russian “hack”.

The VIPS published in public sources, claims that (1) the Democratic National Committee was not hacked by the Russians in 2016, and (2) that the Democratic National Committee data was “leaked” and not “hacked”. Three key Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) Memoranda were produced for the President (two went to Barack Obama and one to President Donald Trump).

The VIPS claims they applied the principles of physics and forensic science to show that the DNC emails were leaked in spring 2016 — not given to WikiLeaks via a hack by Russia or by anyone else. For the past three years, they have been trying to call attention to their findings.

In the second referenced Memoranda was addressed to President Obama on January 17, 2017, entitled “A Key Issue [namely, Russian ‘hacking’ given to WikiLeaks] That Still Needs to be Resolved”. The following day Obama actually addressed that issue at a press conference, when he conceded that the intelligence community had no idea how the DNC emails reached WikiLeaks.

It was startling that Obama injected his surprising disclaimer into that press conference two days before he left town.

The VIPS also provided a Memorandum to President Obama on December 12, 2016, entitled “Allegations of Hacking Election Are Baseless”. The VIPS shared that the evidence they had could save Congress from “partisanship, expense, and unnecessary delay.” That time, Obama chose not to listen.

President Trump, on the other hand, was apparently was listening to what the VIPS share with him their third Memorandum noted above — “Was the Russian ‘Hack’ an Inside Job?” (July 24, 2017).

In this document, the VIPS stated that the January 6 [2017] “Intelligence Community Assessment” by “hand-picked” analysts from the FBI, CIA, and NSA seems to fit into the same agenda-driven category as the ‘Russia hacked the DNC’ fairy tale. It was largely based on an “assessment,” not supported by any apparent evidence, that a shadowy entity with the moniker “Guccifer 2.0” hacked the DNC on behalf of Russian intelligence and gave DNC emails to WikiLeaks.

The VIPS forensic findings mentioned above put a huge dent in the Intel Community’s assessment and cast serious doubt on the underpinnings of the extraordinarily successful campaign to blame the Russian government for hacking. The VIPS claim that neither former CIA Director John Brennan, nor the cyber-warriors who worked for him, have been completely candid regarding how this all went down.

After receiving the VIPS report, President Trump ordered then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo to invite Bill Binney to CIA Headquarters to brief him on the findings. Binney did so on October 24, 2017, with his typically no-holds-barred explanation of the group’s findings and of how Pompeo’s subordinates were being less than candid.

Here is Binney discussing his observations:

NSA Whistleblower and longtime intelligence analyst Bill Binney on continuation of #RussiaGate fever: “The problem with the Mueller Report & the Rosenstein indictment is it’s based on lies.” FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/qiTOpvNd2q pic.twitter.com/tDSSSg0j0H — Status Coup (@StatusCoup) June 3, 2019

To date however, there is no sign that Pompeo followed up — by pursuing the matter with his own analysts, or by giving President Trump a report on the Binney-Pompeo meeting.

The good news however, is that there is now great interest into the January 6, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment. This document, requested by Obama, and slapped together in a couple short weeks by John Brennan, which claims Russia wanted President Trump to win the 2016 election, is rumored to be a key focus by the Durham investigation.

Let’s hope Pompeo passed the VIPS information on to President Trump which will help Durham unravel some of the many Deep State Trump-Russia lies!

