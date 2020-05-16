https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/joe-biden-class-2020-will-redefine-means-global-citizen-video/

Beijing Biden on Saturday once again showed he is a globalist who will not put America first.

China Joe said to the class of 2020: “Some of you will redefine what it means to be a global citizen and lead the way in uniting people regardless of age, gender, race, or zip code.”

This shouldn’t surprise us because Biden recently bragged he would not put America first if elected president.

Biden has spent decades in government selling his public office to the highest bidder.

Joe’s shady son Hunter still has 10% ownership stake in the Chinese private equity firm.

Biden has to be careful not to offend his global masters, so he makes sure never to put America first.

WATCH:

Joe Biden to Class of 2020: “Some of you will redefine what it means to be a global citizen.” pic.twitter.com/55YMuM8n5h — The Hill (@thehill) May 16, 2020

China Joe received a lot of backlash for his “global citizen” comment.

No thanks on the global citizen! I’ll stick with being an American citizen. — Tracy 🇺🇸👠🚂 (@tracy_texas6) May 16, 2020

I thought he was running for President of the United States. Did I miss something? When did he decide to run for Emperor of Man? — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) May 16, 2020

Global citizen? — Nick’s Nacks (@nickrandomstuff) May 16, 2020

The use of the phase “global citizen” is very telling. The fact it was worked into a one minute speech reflects a lot more. — HALLS OF LIBERTY (@HallsofLiberty) May 16, 2020

Try focusing on American citizens, Sleepy Joe. Without groping the kids, that is. — Flea Bailey, Esq. (@FleaBaileyEsq) May 16, 2020

