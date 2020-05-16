https://www.dailywire.com/news/khan-plandemic-is-a-sloppy-seductive-mess

I try my best to not be hyperbolic, to put forth reasoned arguments and to carefully consider opposing viewpoints in any and all discussions. However, having watched “Plandemic” and critically evaluated the major claims, “Plandemic” needs to be treated similarly to chemtrails and lizard people.

The short documentary is a sloppy albeit seductive mess, especially if one takes the information at face value. We all struggle with confirmation bias, especially in the current pandemic. “Plandemic” preys upon our confusion and frustration. Bits of truths are casually sprinkled atop heaping piles of USDA select BS with clever sound bytes, hackneyed edits, and, most importantly, misinformation if not outright lies.

Prior to “Plandemic,” filmmaker Mikki Willis was best known for buying his son a Little Mermaid doll in a viral video, according to KTLA:

The closest he’d ever come to viral fame was when he posted a video in 2015 to his YouTube channel about how he’d bought his young son a “Little Mermaid” doll at the toy store – a moment of open-minded, non-gender-conforming parenting that earned him more than 4 million views and a laudatory spot on the local news.

Willis’ short documentary centers mainly on unsubstantiated opinions from former research scientist, Judy Mikovits. Her unsubstantiated opinions masquerade as facts throughout the interview in quite the clever and insidious manner. Willis does his very best to paint her as some kind of embattled maverick and martyr for the cause. Judy Mikovits might very well be the Carole Baskin of the anti-vaccination movement.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci is cast in the role of some megalomaniacal villain on the level of, say, Cobra Commander.

Mikovits boldly states that Fauci is responsible for the death of millions in the doc:

What he [Fauci] is saying is absolute propaganda … the same kind of propaganda that he’s perpetrated to kill millions since 1984.

Many of us find Fauci to be an alarmist in the current pandemic and someone who has erred toward caution to such an extreme that socioeconomic chaos could very well await us like barbarians at the gate. Still, that doesn’t make him a mass murderer as Mikovits so idiotically claims.

Mikovits also insists she’s not against vaccines. In fact, she explicitly states as such in the doc to embolden her brand of pseudoscience and to hoodwink the audience. Nothing could be further from the truth upon examination. Mikovits is very much an anti-vaxxer and has duped a lot of earnest folks as a result. She simply enshrouds her stance with tremendous sophistry and sleight of hand.

She states that vaccines have killed millions and that there are no vaccines for RNA viruses that work.

Wrong.

According to Science:

Vaccines have not killed millions; they have saved millions of lives. Many vaccines that work against RNA viruses are on the market, including for influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, rabies, yellow fever, and Ebola.

Mikovits’ actual position on vaccines is that she, technically, believes in vaccines as theoretically sound, but that all current vaccines in use today are a part of some grand conspiracy of murder, mayhem, and profiteering. It’s the same sort of reckless stupidity that has lead to recent measles outbreaks across America.

In the same piece on Judy Mikovits, Science drives home her anti-vaxxing position:

She also repeats several claims made by people who are leading the antivaccine movement. In the PowerPoint presentation she sent to Science, she calls for an ‘immediate moratorium’ on all vaccines.

Again, what’s most reprehensible about the likes of Mikovitz is that they prey upon our frustrations and our need for answers by selling us on half-baked agendas rooted in conspiratorial nonsense. It’s intellectual snake oil and nothing more.

Conspiracies abound in this day and age. They offer many some sense of a discernible pattern amid so much chaos around us. Almost always though, they are rooted in confirmation biases and deductive fallacies of sorts: we so desperately want to believe something to be true that we build our arguments around these notions without questioning the underlying premises. Unfortunately, this is all “Plandemic” offers us. The doc has about as much merit as ‘Fatal Findings,’ but is far less entertaining.

