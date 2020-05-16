https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/korean-institute-finds-covid-19-treatment-candidate-600-times-stronger-remdesivir/

(BUSINESS KOREA) Institut Pasteur Korea announced on May 14 that nafamostat, an acute pancreatitis treatment and a blood anticoagulant component, has antiviral effects against the new coronavirus.

Institut Pasteur Korea has been conducting drug recreation research since February to discover candidates for COVID-19 treatments among drugs already licensed or under development. According to the institute, nafamostat showed the strongest antiviral efficacy against the COVID-19 virus among about 3,000 drugs analyzed through cell culture experiments. In particular, its efficacy is approximately 600 times stronger than Ebola treatment Remdesivir, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

