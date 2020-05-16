http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VUbAUg6baSg/

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) told Breitbart News that the $3 trillion omnibus bill passed by the House on Friday essentially “federalizes elections” to end states’ voter ID requirements and prohibitions against ballot harvesting.

“We had the $3 trillion giveaway,” said Gohmert of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, dubbed the HEROES Act, on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Dylan Gwinn.

Gohmert sarcastically added, “[The bill] included really must-pass important things, like preventing states from having voter ID requirements before they can vote. We’ve got to allow more voter fraud, and the voter ID requirement is just an impediment to more voter fraud. So that was important to have in this bill that the Democrats passed today.”

“It’s codified ballot harvesting for the whole country,” Gohmert remarked. “So the Democrats all over the country, when they lose an election, they can go out and pick up ballots from people and say, ‘Whoops, that person didn’t really win because we’ve been able to manufacture a lot of votes that we needed to get this person defeated.’”

Gohmert went on, “That will make ballot harvesting legal for the whole country, and even though the Constitution is clear … elections generally are afforded to the states and the people, but this changes the Constitution and basically federalizes the entire election process.”

The House also changed its rules for voting on legislation to allow for remote voting, which Gohmert described as “unconstitutional.”

Gohmert said, “Of course, the Constitution — Article 1, Section 5 — says that for each House to do business, and I’m quoting, ‘a majority of each House shall constitute a quorum to do business,’ and so if we have all 435 members of Congress, then according to that, we’ve got to have 218 present in the chamber in order to have a constitutional vote on any bill.”

The House’s rule change to allow for remote voting violates the Constitution’s requirement for representatives’ physical presence on the House floor when voting on legislation, maintained Gohmert.

