Here is a way for churches to get around draconian shutdowns that have kept them shuttered: Open as a face mask handout site and offer a sermon to the masses as a bonus, according to MyPillow founder Mike Lindell on Newsmax TV.

“If I had a church, you know what I’d do? I’d go an buy a bunch of masks and make it a mask distribution center from 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday, and, by the way you can listen to someone while you’re picking up your mask,” Lindell told “Saturday Report.” “This is ridiculous.

“They way things are, they’ll be the last thing that can’t be opened: the churches. It’s just crazy they’re attacking Christians.”

Lindell told host Grant Stinchfield he “knows a lot of things that are coming” and “people, your prayers are going to be answered.”

“There’s going to be some big news coming, and things are going to change rapidly,” he added.

Lindell is author of “What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO,” rejects many state governors’ designation of churches as nonessential, saying he has opened his factories to making masks and operating under safe conditions.

“Who was the person that decided what was an essential business and what wasn’t?” Lindell lamented. “This is very sad.”

