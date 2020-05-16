https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/nasa-publishes-extraordinary-satellite-view-california-wildflowers-bloom/

(MODERN MET) Each spring, California’s Antelope Valley explodes with color as vast quantities of flowers bloom. While there are several types of wildflowers in the mix, it’s the state flower—the California poppy—that is the star of the show. Typically visitors flock to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve to take in the breathtaking scene, but this year is proving a bit different.

With the reserve temporarily closed due to COVID-19 measures, in-person poppy watching isn’t possible. But thanks to NASA, we’re able to have a whole different perspective on the event. As the poppy fields are located close to NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, it’s only fitting that a land imager aboard the Landsat 8 satellite captured the superbloom at its peak.

Amid solar farms and green pastures, the bright orange poppies make their mark. With more rain than usual, the flowers are expected to last longer than normal, making the 2020 superbloom particularly special. In fact, park officials were surprised by the vibrance of the blooms given that rainfall lasted well into April.

