Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven HorsfordSteven Alexander HorsfordHispanic leaders warn census could undercount minority communities amid pandemic Abortion battle threatens to upend health insurance push Democrats offer bill to help unemployed stay on employer-based insurance MORE admitted Friday that he was involved in an extra-marital affair with a former Senate intern.

“It is true that I had a previous relationship outside of my marriage, over the course of several years,” Horseford said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I’m deeply sorry to all of those who have been impacted by this very poor decision, most importantly my wife and family. Out of concern for my family during this challenging time, I ask that our privacy is respected.”

Horsford’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Hill.

Gabriela Linder, who interned for former Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidOvernight Energy: 600K clean energy jobs lost during pandemic, report finds | Democrats target diseases spread by wildlife | Energy Dept. to buy 1M barrels of oil Bottom line Pentagon officially releases videos of ‘unidentified’ flying objects MORE (D-Nev.) in 2009, told the Review Journal this week that she is “Love Jones” in the anonymous podcast “Mistress for Congress,” that details her longtime affair with a member of the governing body.

The associated Twitter account posted screenshots of what appears to be messages between her and Horsford.

Horsford appeared on her young son’s Youtube show earlier this year on April 1. Linder told the Review Journal Horsford’s staff recorded the segment.

First elected in 2012 then again in 2018, Horsford is the first black person elected to represent Nevada in Congress. He has been married since 2000 and has three children.

The affair reportedly happened from 2009-2010 and then again from 2017-2019. Linder began producing the podcast in April of this year. Horsford reportedly discussed leaving his wife for Linder but said he couldn’t do so amid the 2020 election.

Linder, who was 21 at the start of the affair, claims that Horsford used his status as a lawmaker to take advantage of her. She said that although she was not trying to harm Horsford politically by coming out with her story, she thinks he should end his reelection bid.

“He obtained this position under false pretenses that he was a family man and man of God. He should take a step back, alone, and if people are satisfied, then he can come back into politics,” she said.

