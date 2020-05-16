https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-mexico-county-businesses-can-open-but-please-no-snitching

A New Mexico county announced it will not enforce Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health orders, leaving the decision to residents willing to bet that a state patrolman won’t catch them.

Lea County Manager Mike Gallagher posted a message on social media Thursday advising residents that city and county officials would not penalize anyone for violating state coronavirus orders.

“Several people have asked me when will Lea County open up for business? My answer is businesses will open when a business owner decides to open. It has always been the decision of a business owner to close or to open. The county will not stand in their way,” Gallagher said.

On Friday, Grisham partially relaxed her lockdown order, allowing places such as restaurants and churches to operate at 25% capacity. Businesses categorized as “close-contact,” such as barbershops and gyms, or “recreational,” such as movie theaters and miniature golf courses, must remain closed. New Mexico requires residents to wear a mask in public places, including parks, with exceptions for eating, exercising, and medical conditions.

Grisham has admitted that a mask requirement will be difficult to enforce but is relying on “positive peer pressure” to encourage voluntary compliance, the Las Cruces Sun reports. The state’s website includes a space for people to “Report a Public Health Order Violation.”

Gallagher said that while county and city officials won’t enforce Grisham’s orders, New Mexico State Police officers still will – if they can catch you.

“The New Mexico State Police have been enforcing the public health orders. Lea County has five cities, more than 4,400 square miles, and about 71,000 people. I am unaware of how many state police officers there currently are in Lea County,” he said. “I have not seen any today. I do know that the state police cannot be everywhere at the same time.”

The county manager also took a veiled shot at Grisham’s “report” box for New Mexicans to inform on their neighbors or other residents for violating health orders. Gallagher encouraged people to respect each other and make their own decisions about their safety, but to refrain from “snitching” to the state police.

“If you wish to wear a mask, then wear a mask. Please do not try to shame others that do not wear one. If you prefer not to wear a mask, then don’t wear a mask. Please do not criticize those that do wear one,” he said. “You decide what you think is best for your business, for your family, for your employees, and for your customers. Along with being respectful to others, let’s support businesses and avoid snitching on them to the state.”

“If you open your business, there may be consequences with the New Mexico State Police, and as you know, there will definitely be consequences if you decide to keep your business closed,” Gallagher said. “It’s up to you to stay closed or to open.”

