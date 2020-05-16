http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/XH9GyoBhu4A/nikki-haley-govt-ended-helping-lot-people-they-shouldnt-have-covid-19-stimulus

“The problem is, we ended up, the government ended up helping a lot of people they shouldn’t have,” former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley says, commenting on the massively expensive coronavirus stimulus bills being rushed through Congress.

“Obviously, no one predicted this pandemic and we needed to help people; we need to help small businesses,” Haley conceded Monday in her interview on Newsmax TV. But, much of the money is going to people who don’t need and shouldn’t get it, Haley explained:

Ultimately, “our kids and our grandkids” are going to have to pay the nation’s growing multi-trillion-dollar debt, and we won’t be able to tell them their money was well-spent, Haley said:

“We need to slow that train. We need to understand that there’s going have to be some tough decisions made. And we’re going to have to start seriously looking at the debt. “We’re looking at going on $25 trillion in debt and we’re passing that to our kids and our grandkids – and I’m don’t know that we can tell them that that money was spent wisely.”

