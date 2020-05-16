https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/nyt-magazine-publishes-hit-piece-renowned-french-doctor-identified-inexpensive-cure-coronavirus-top-critics-linked-gilead-remdesivir/

The French doctor who identified a cure for the coronavirus that saw immediate results, is now being targeted and smeared by those who want to cash in on a different more expensive drug made by Gilead.

Of course nothing is sacred anymore. The progressive socialist left has taken over everything. Since the advent of the China coronavirus, we discovered that even medicine and the medical community is now a corrupt and political industry.

This past week the far left New York Times released a report where they belittled “eminent French microbiologist Didier Raoult” and his claims for a quick and powerful cure for the China coronavirus:

When diagnosing the ills afflicting modern science, an entertainment that, along with the disparagement of his critics and fellow researchers, he counts among his great delights, the eminent French microbiologist Didier Raoult will lightly stroke his beard, lean back in his seat and, with a thin but unmistakable smile, declare the poor patient to be stricken with pride. Raoult, who has achieved international fame since his proposed treatment for Covid-19 was touted as a miracle cure by President Trump, believes that his colleagues fail to see that their ideas are the products of mere intellectual fashions — that they are hypnotized by methodology into believing that they understand what they do not and that they lack the discipline of mind that would permit them to comprehend their error. “Hubris,” Raoult told me recently, at his institute in Marseille, “is the most common thing in the world.” It is a particularly dangerous malady in doctors like him, whose opinions are freighted with the responsibility of life and death. “Someone who doesn’t know is less stupid than someone who wrongly thinks he does,” he said. “Because it is a terrible thing to be wrong.”

The hit piece attacks Dr. Raoult for recommending a cure for the China coronavirus – hydroxychloroquine:

It is in this spirit that, over the objections of his peers, and no doubt because of them, too, he has promoted a combination of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, and azithromycin, a common antibiotic, as a remedy for Covid-19. He has taken to declaring, “We know how to cure the disease.” Trump was not the only one eager to embrace this possibility. By the time I arrived in Marseille, some version of Raoult’s treatment regimen had been authorized for testing or use in France, Italy, China, India and numerous other countries. One in every five registered drug trials in the world was testing hydroxychloroquine.

The NY Times Magazine hit piece uses the comments of another doctors and experts to refute Dr. Raoult’s exemplary success using hydroxychloroquine:

Other scientists disagreed with this characterization of the results. “The cure rate is almost identical to what’s been described about the natural course of the disease,” the virologist Christine Rouzioux told French radio.

The problems with the piece in the NY Times Magazine is that it is very biased and slanted. For example, the comments from virologist Christine Rouzioux are based on an BFM TV interview Christine Rouzioux gave on April 9th, which was based on Raoult’s interview on French France’s Radio Classique on April 1.

The NY Times Magazine is just amplifying the message that no other drug but Gilead’s Remdesivir will work.

Gilead has connections to China and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the China coronavirus is suspected of originating:

Virologist Christine Rouzioux is connected to the ‘Bat Doctor’ Zhenzli Shi, who is reportedly connected to the release of the China coronavirus in Wuhan.

Rouzioux knows Zhengli Shi as they both hang around the same French academic and professional circles (both received the same French honorary medals for the same work). They also both have worked on projects that were directly related to Gilead drug R&D which were eventually translated to patents.

Rouzioux specializes in HIV and has worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology which is also doing joint HIV R&D with several universities and institutions in France including: Paris-Descartes University, Institute Pasteur, and University of Montpellier ( Zhengli’s PhD alma mater). Gilead Science has sponsored some of that research.

Beyond the joint research, there is also very close operational relationship between the Wuhan P4 site and the Lyon P4 Laboratory.

The French government designed and supervised the construction of the Wuhan P4 lab and were connected to all of the operational maintenance and personal training there.

There is too much money to be made with Gilead Science’s Remdesivir. The simple effective anti-malarial drug that’s been around for decades simply cannot be the cure — there’s not enough money in it.

This may explain this critical hit piece on Dr. Raoult.

New York Times just did a feature on @raoult_didier‘s research on hydroxychloroquine. Surprise surprise…the three “prominent French doctors” quoted criticizing Raoult’s work are all either on Gilead’s advisory board and/or receive funding from Gilead.https://t.co/CxhXPOwzUi — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) May 12, 2020

It makes you wonder who really wrote this hit piece?

Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

