Former President Barack Obama took a veiled swipe at President Trump during a virtual commencement address for HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) on Saturday.

““More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,”

Video clip of Obama’s remarks:

In case there is any doubt whom Obama was criticizing, Rolling Stone spelled it out, “Obama torches Trump on COVID-19: “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge”

