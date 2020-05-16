https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/police-enlisted-mcmichaels-help-months-arbery-shooting/

(ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION) Months before the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, retired Glynn County law enforcement officer Greg McMichael told local police he could help look out for an unwanted visitor to a home construction site in his neighborhood, records show.

An officer texted McMichael’s phone number to a property owner in the Satilla Shores neighborhood and said he’d offered assistance if anyone else came onto the construction site.McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in Arbery’s shooting death. He was 25.

