https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/romney-rips-trump-firing-inspectors-general-threat-accountable-democracy/

Anti-Trump Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah ripped into President Trump Saturday for his firing of several inspectors general over the past few months, calling the moves “a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power.”

File screen image.

Romney’s attack comes a day after Trump fired Obama holdover State Department Inspector General Steve Linick. Since his acquittal in early February in the Senate impeachment trial over Ukraine allegations–in which Romney was the only GOP senator to vote to convict Trump–Trump has fired four IGs or acting IGs.

“The firings of multiple Inspectors General is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose. It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power.”

TRENDING: “We’ll Just Get Rid of All Whites in the United States” – CDC Chair of Advisory Committee on Immunizations Lashes Out at White Americans (VIDEO)

The firings of multiple Inspectors General is unprecedented; doing so

without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose. It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) May 16, 2020

List of the other IGs fired by Trump the past few months:

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson

Acting Defense Department Inspector General Glenn Fine

Acting Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm

Copy of President Trump’s letter to Speaker Pelosi on the firing of Linick:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

