https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/great-depression-pandemic-reopening-america-again-economy/2020/05/16/id/967692

Amid this economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for another Great Depression, according to coronavirus task force economic adviser Stephen Moore on Newsmax TV.

“I’m going to not sugarcoat this: If Joe Biden were elected president in the midst of this economic crisis, we would have a Great Depression,” Moore told “Saturday Report.” “There is no doubt in my mind. It would live five or six years. The would raise taxes to 50 or 60%.”

Moore was responding to Biden campaign statements he would be the better president to get the U.S. out of its coronavirus economic woes.

“Wow, talk about leading with your chin,” Moore added to host Grant Stichfield. “The last thing Joe Biden wants to talk about is the Trump economy the last three years.”

“We about about the most beautiful picture you could have possibly imagined” before the coronavirus pandemic.

“So, Joe Biden must be living in some king of La La Land,” Moore said, calling the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, $3 trillion coronavirus bailout “a preview of coming attractions.”

It would “transform” society, Moore added, “where you have massive government involvement in the economy and a shrinking private sector.”

In the first segment of his appearance, Moore rejected the House Democrats’ relief bailout as funding Democratic priorities and incentivizing continuing “blue state” shutdowns.

Moore said ever shutting down the economy was a huge mistake, even amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

