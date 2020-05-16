https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/steve-bannon-presents-descent-5-tear-firewall-live-video-10-noon-et/

Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is holding a special on the Chinese Communist Party Saturday morning from 10 AM to noon Eastern.
On WarRoomPandemic and The Gateway Pundit.

Steve Bannon: If you start questioning the WHO or other Chinese Communist Party collaborators, Big Tech takes you down. You’re getting a firewall here in the US — the supposed paragon of freedom for the rest of the world.

The Chicoms are not happy with Steve Bannon.

The Enemy of the Chinese People — The Chinese Communist Party

The CCP is the enemy of the Chinese people. They’re the enemy of the US. They’re the enemy of mankind.
You may have no interest in the CCP, but they have an interest in you.

Here is the live video feed–

