Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is holding a special on the Chinese Communist Party Saturday morning from 10 AM to noon Eastern.

On WarRoomPandemic and The Gateway Pundit.

Steve Bannon: If you start questioning the WHO or other Chinese Communist Party collaborators, Big Tech takes you down. You’re getting a firewall here in the US — the supposed paragon of freedom for the rest of the world.

The Chicoms are not happy with Steve Bannon.

In a bizarre turn of events, #China’s Communist Party (#CCP) has deployed brainwashed schoolchildren to attack #SteveBannon. My heart breaks for this kid… his childhood destroyed by a militant ideaology reminiscent of Hitler Youth.#WarRoomPandemic☣️pic.twitter.com/GW60sXsNxH — Ky Olbert 🇺🇸 (@KyleOlbert) May 16, 2020

The Enemy of the Chinese People — The Chinese Communist Party

The CCP is the enemy of the Chinese people. They’re the enemy of the US. They’re the enemy of mankind.

You may have no interest in the CCP, but they have an interest in you.

Bannon: Per Pew Poll, 91% of the American people understand that the Chinese Communist Party is an existential threat to the US. 91% of Americans don’t even agree that the sun is going to come up in the east tomorrow.#WarRoomPandemic Listen & watch ⬇️https://t.co/6epKW1mS1H — War Room: Pandemic ☣️ (@WarRoomPandemic) May 16, 2020

Here is the live video feed–

[embedded content]