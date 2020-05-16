https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blue-states-red-states-battleground-biden-campaign/2020/05/16/id/967695

President Trump on Saturday tweeted Joe Biden’s “not even a factor,” dismissing reports from the former vice president’s campaign that some red states might vote blue during November’s election.

Trump tweeted, in reference to Biden’s past presidential bids which didn’t gain much traction:

“I’m not running against Sleepy Joe Biden. He is not even a factor. Never was, remember 1% Joe?”

Trump added:

“I’m running against the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats & their partner, the real opposition party, the Lamestream Fake News Media! They are vicious & crazy, but we will WIN!”

The Twitter onslaught came a day after Biden’s camp unveiled its battleground map, showing it expects to capture Arizona, Georgia and Texas as it plans to win in November.

The campaign also said Biden can win Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, even though Hillary Clinton lost those states in 2016.

“This is something we are very, very focused on,” Jen O’Malley Dillon, campaign manager for Biden, told reporters during a briefing. “We believe there will be an expanded map in 2020. We believe there will be battleground states that have never been battleground states before.”

