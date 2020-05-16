https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facebook-twitter-google-instagram/2020/05/16/id/967681

Donald Trump accused Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc, and Alphabet Inc’s Google of being controlled by the “Radical Left” and said his administration is working to remedy what he called an “illegal situation.”

In a tweet that also mentions the Facebook-owned Instagram, the U.S. president commented on a clip by conservative blogger Michelle Malkin lambasting the so-called deplatforming of conservative voices by technology companies. Trump did not elaborate on potential measures targeting the tech giants.

Malkin in a recent post on her Twitter account said she would not be taking the “Gates vaccine,” a term often employed on line by anti-vaccine activists to refer to the many coronavirus vaccines in development. It refers to Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philathropist Bill Gates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

