https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498154-trump-tweets-clip-of-independence-day-with-himself-allies-edited-in

President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department inspector general fired House passes massive T coronavirus relief package Analysis: Most states fall short of recommended coronavirus testing levels as some reopen MORE on Saturday posted a heavily doctored clip from the 1996 movie “Independence Day” featuring himself as Bill Pullman’s character delivering a motivational speech to GOP allies, who were also photoshopped into the video.

Charlie Kirk from Turning Point USA, Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonThe Memo: Gulf grows between Trump and scientists Tucker Carlson: Flynn case was domestic spying operation ‘hidden under the pretext of national security’ Lamar Alexander defends Fauci: He isn’t ‘holding himself up as an omniscient person’ MORE and Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityLamar Alexander defends Fauci: He isn’t ‘holding himself up as an omniscient person’ CNN’s Stelter book ‘Hoax’ due out in August Hannity scolds armed Michigan protesters: ‘Dangerous’ show of force ‘puts our police at risk’ MORE from Fox News, and several other Republican allies can be seen gawking at Trump’s “speech,” which is actually Pullman’s monologue from the film.

The video was created by Twitter meme account Mad Liberals, an account dedicated to creating memes for Trump and other GOP figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video edit hit a relevant note, as the creator likened Trump’s motivation to reopen the country to the following line in Pullman’s speech: “And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday but as the day the world declared in one voice, ‘We will not go quietly into the night!'”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

