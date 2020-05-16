https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/update-washington-state-governor-walks-back-orwellian-rule-force-restaurants-keep-log-customers-including-contact-information/

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announced a controversial rule earlier this week that would wipe out restaurants in his state.

The governor said he will require restaurants to keep a log, including contact information, on every customer who dines at their establishment.

Inslee also wants all restaurants to open at half capacity.

This crazed tyrant wanted to be president.

This was another example of pure liberal insanity.

Here’s the update—

On Friday the governor of Washington walked back his Orwellian demand that patrons of restaurants give over their personal information for tracking purposes.

Even Washington State voters didn’t think this was a good idea.

