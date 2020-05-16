https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/va-defends-preservation-swastika-headstones-nazi-troops-buried-u-s-national-cemeteries/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) There are Nazi troops buried in US national cemeteries with headstones adorned with swastikas, and Veterans Affairs is taking heat for preserving the grave markers.

At Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in Texas and Fort Doublas Post Cemetery in Utah, there are three headstones featuring a swastika in the center of iron cross.

The markers also display the German inscription: “He died far from his home for the Führer, people and fatherland.”

