(GATEWAY PUNDIT) President Donald Trump snapped back at MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough in a jaw-dropping way last week, calling for an investigation into the Morning Joe host’s deceased intern.

Liberal media was quick to blast him for peddling a “conspiracy,” but during an appearance on Imus in the Morning in 2003, the host and Scarborough joked about having an affair with his intern and having to kill her.

The audio had seemingly been scrubbed from the internet, but a record of it was found on Democrats.com.

Video of that “joke” has now been uncovered.

