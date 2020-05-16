https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/visa-files-patent-cryptocurrency-system-replace-cash/

(BITCOIN NEWS) Visa International has filed for a cryptocurrency system patent that is meant to replace physical currency. The system, which utilizes both central banks and commercial banks, leverages a private blockchain to improve the payment ecosystem.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published on Thursday a patent application entitled “digital fiat currency,” filed by Visa International Service Association on Nov. 8, 2019.

