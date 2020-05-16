https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/wild-video-shows-mexican-man-cowboy-hat-lassoing-loose-tiger-public-street/

(NEW YORK POST) A tiger running loose through a suburb of the Mexican city of Guadalajara was captured after it was lassoed by a man in a cowboy hat, video footage shows.

A passing driver filmed the bizarre encounter and the footage was posted on the POLÍTICO México Twitter account Thursday.

The video was captured by a driver who was passing through a suburb of Jalisco in Guadalajara. The outlet Mediotiempo reported the tiger was found wandering along a highway to the town of Chapala.

