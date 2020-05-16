https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wow-joe-biden-attacks-trump-allowing-cuba-elected-un-human-rights-council-something-trump-never-joe-biden-3-times/

It must be nice not to remember your political record or what you had for breakfast.

Joe Biden (well, his twitter person)on Saturday attacked President Trump for making it possible for the Cuba to be elected to the UN Human Rights Council.

Trump’s international failures have cleared a path for Cuba to join the UN Human Rights Council. This would betray Cuba’s political prisoners and further undermine U.S. diplomacy. As President, I will lead by empowering the Cuban people and defending human rights. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2020

President Trump withdrew the US from the globalist UN Human Rights Council after regimes like China, Cuba, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, etc. were allowed a seat on the council.

During the Obama years Cuba sat on the UN Human Rights Council three times.

Obama also embraced the Castro regime and opened relations with the murderous regime.

Obama even did “the wave” with Cuban leader Raul Castro at a baseball game.

Joe Biden got hammered for the disgusting stunt.

Stop lying. My family fled Cuba. They fled the very same vile murderers you + President Obama embraced and opened relations with. Cuba was elected to the UN Human Rights Council THREE times under your watch when Obama was President. Trump withdrew us from that farce of a council! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 16, 2020

A) Cuba was elected to the UN Human Rights Council THREE (3!) times under your watch. B) President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Council because precisely because of reasons like this. This is the kind of thing you tweet when your polling shows a major Latino problem. https://t.co/ntDeOKNWxh — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) May 16, 2020

