https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wow-joe-biden-attacks-trump-allowing-cuba-elected-un-human-rights-council-something-trump-never-joe-biden-3-times/

It must be nice not to remember your political record or what you had for breakfast.
Joe Biden (well, his twitter person)on Saturday attacked President Trump for making it possible for the Cuba to be elected to the UN Human Rights Council.

President Trump withdrew the US from the globalist UN Human Rights Council after regimes like China, Cuba, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, etc. were allowed a seat on the council.

During the Obama years Cuba sat on the UN Human Rights Council three times.

Obama also embraced the Castro regime and opened relations with the murderous regime.
Obama even did “the wave” with Cuban leader Raul Castro at a baseball game.

Joe Biden got hammered for the disgusting stunt.

