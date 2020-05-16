https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wow-president-trump-retweets-michelle-malkin-video-big-tech-censorship-twitter-censors-tweet-deletes-video/

President Donald Trump retweeted Michelle Malkin’s tweet this morning on the far left censorship at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google.

President Trump added that his administration is working to remedy “this illegal situation.”

Twitter then removed the video after the US President retweeted her!

The tech giants have absolutely NO FEAR in their open discrimination against conservative users!

The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle! https://t.co/ZQfcfD3Hk9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

Michelle Malkin then responded to the blatant censorship!

Michelle Malkin: Thank you @realdonaldtrump – @Twitter has DELETED the video clip you RT’ed of my remarks against Silicon Valley censorship this morning! OUT OF CONTROL. The situation must be remedied ASAP.

The video clip is reposted below.

[embedded content]

For the record — The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke before Congress in September 2018 on big tech censorship.

The tech giants are only getting more brazen and partisan since this speech in 2018.

