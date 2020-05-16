https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/youtube-removes-john-pipers-audiobook-coronavirus-christ/

(FAITHWIRE) The audiobook version of theologian John Piper’s latest book, “Coronavirus and Christ,” has been removed from YouTube for “violating community guidelines.”

Piper’s book, intended to help Christians navigate the theology of crises like the one we’re currently facing, was released for free April 8 and offers readers “six biblical answers to the question, What is God doing through the coronavirus?—reminding us that God is at work in this moment in history,” according to the book’s description.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

