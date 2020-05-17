https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/average-adult-will-spend-34-years-life-staring-screens/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Think you spend a lot of time staring at your computer screen? A new survey may surprise even the most screen-addicted tech user. Researchers say over the span of one’s life, the average adult will spend not months, not years, but decades gazing at their digital devices.

A poll of 2,000 British adults, commissioned by Vision Direct, found that the typical person will spend a staggering 34 years looking at phones, computers, or televisions. During the typical adult lifespan, from ages 18-81, researchers say a person will be glued to their screens for over 13 hours a day.

That adds up to 4,866 hours each year and a stunning 301,733 hours throughout those 62 adult years. Those figures have seen a big spike during the coronavirus pandemic, with the poll finding that video calls have doubled during the quarantine.

