Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocrats worry Biden will be defined by Trump attacks GOP seeks to go on offense using Flynn against Biden Sunday shows preview: Congress spars over next round of coronavirus relief; GOP seeks offensive after news of Flynn ‘unmasking’ MORE’s campaign called Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpTrump company has received nearly million from taxpayers for hotel rooms: report Eric Trump invites golfers to Trump golf courses reopened with restrictions Trump hotel wants rent relief from Trump administration: report MORE’s comments that the coronavirus will “magically” disappear after the election “unbelievably reckless” on Sunday.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director, said in a statement that for President Trump Donald John TrumpChina’s top medical adviser warns country is vulnerable to second wave of COVID-19 infections Romney denounces multiple IG firings as ‘threat to accountable democracy’ MLB predicts billions in losses upon return to baseball season: AP MORE’s son “to claim that the coronavirus is a political hoax that will ‘magically’ disappear is absolutely stunning and unbelievably reckless.”

“The simple fact is that President Trump ignored the threat of the coronavirus for months and has mishandled the response at every step since — destroying the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden administrations and leading to countless unnecessary death,” she said.

“Trump’s campaign knows he can’t run on that dismal record so they’re desperate to do whatever they can to throw up a smokescreen to try to conceal his historic mismanagement of this crisis,” she continued.

The president’s son, who is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said Saturday on Fox News that the coronavirus will “magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen” after Election Day.

Eric Trump also claimed on Fox News’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine” that the Democratic Party strategized the pandemic to prevent President Trump from hosting campaign rallies ahead of the election.

“They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every time,” Eric Trump said.

Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and the son of the president @EricTrump Trump joins “JUSTICE” tonight to react to my opening monologue and much more. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/bnn6QF2y4j — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 17, 2020

President Trump’s rallies have not actually attracted 50,000 people, and the president has exaggerated past campaign rally attendance numbers, Business Insider noted.

The Trump Organization did not immediately return a request for comment.

Public health officials have urged states to use caution when allowing businesses to reopen and warned the fall and winter may bring a larger wave of coronavirus infections.

The U.S. has counted more than 1.4 million COVID-19 infections, leading to at least 89,207 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

