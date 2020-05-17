https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/498234-biden-warren-team-up-in-new-ad-to-surprise-supporters-with-personal-calls

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) teamed up to call several small-dollar donors to his presidential campaign for a new video released Sunday by the Biden campaign.

In the video, Biden and Warren thank several of the former vice president’s supporters for their donations, mirroring videos released by Warren during her own campaign for the Democratic nomination over the past year.

“We’re gonna do our best not to disappoint you, and we’re gonna take this country back and build a better country in the process with your help,” Biden tells one supporter in the video.

Warren became known during her own presidential bid for personally calling supporters and thanking them for their generosity. Her campaign also occasionally name-checked individual donors in emails sent to supporters.

The Massachusetts senator is reportedly on a shortlist of potential vice presidential picks for Biden, who is now the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee and has pledged to select a woman to run on the ticket with him.

