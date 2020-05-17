https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/498221-bill-pullman-responds-after-trumps-independence-day-tweet

Actor Bill Pullman on Sunday responded to a tweet by President TrumpDonald John TrumpChina’s top medical adviser warns country is vulnerable to second wave of COVID-19 infections Romney denounces multiple IG firings as ‘threat to accountable democracy’ MLB predicts billions in losses upon return to baseball season: AP MORE featuring a climactic speech from the film “Independence Day” with Trump’s face superimposed over Pullman’s.

“My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president—this year,” Pullman said in a statement to Deadline.

The president tweeted the clip, created by the pro-Trump account Mad Liberals, Saturday evening. It features the audio of Pullman’s rousing speech with the heads of Trump and various Republican allies – including Fox host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump tweets clip of ‘Independence Day’ with himself, allies edited in Lamar Alexander defends Fauci: He isn’t ‘holding himself up as an omniscient person’ CNN’s Stelter book ‘Hoax’ due out in August MORE, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump tweets clip of ‘Independence Day’ with himself, allies edited in Michigan suspends license of barber who vowed to keep his shop open ‘until Jesus comes’ Hillicon Valley: Experts raise security concerns about online voting | Musk finds supporter in Trump | Officials warn that Chinese hackers targeting COVID-19 research groups MORE (R-Texas) and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk – edited in.

The clip, which came as Trump has ramped up urging states to reopen after coronavirus-related lockdowns, crescendos with the 1996 film’s famous quote, “We’re fighting for our right to live, to exist. We’re going to live on. We’re going to survive. Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!”

