Perhaps a few of you have seen the ad going around paid for by something called The Lincoln Project. The 60 second spot criticizes Trump for his administration’s response to the coronavirus, seemingly blaming Trump for the virus and the knee jerk reactions of governors across the country who have ordered shutdowns of their state’s businesses, wreaking havoc on the nation’s economy.

[embedded content]

The ad offers no constructive solution to the two primary concurrent problems. If Trump doesn’t shut down the economy, they blame him for virus deaths. If he shuts down the economy, they blame him for damage caused. Except Trump hasn’t shut down the economy, governors and other local leaders have.

The Lincoln Project is run by alleged Republicans, including loudmouth Rick Wilson and Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George. This PAC has raised nearly $2.6 Million from wealthy elitists, with a goal of apparently removing Trump from office. Though they claim to be conservative Republicans, they are hoping Trump loses reelection and are, in effect, assisting the democrats in taking over.

Market Watch reports:

The top donors to the super PAC, called the Lincoln Project, are Silicon Valley investor Ron Conway, who has given $50,000; hedge fund founder Andrew Redleaf, who has contributed $25,000; and philanthropist Christy Walton, who has donated $20,000 and is the widow of one of Walmart WMT, +2.04% founder Sam Walton’s sons. That’s according to data from OpenSecrets.org, a website tracking money in politics that’s run by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

