President Trump sat down with FBN’s Maria Bartiromo last week.

The explosive interview was aired on Sunday Morning Futures today.

PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOT HOLD BACK!

President Trump UNLOADED on President Obama and Vice President Biden for spying on his campaign and Transition Team!

President Trump: This is the greatest political scam, hoax in the history of our country! And people should be going to jail for this stuff… This was all Obama. This was all Biden. These people are corrupt. The whole thing was corrupt. And we caught them. We caught them. And what you saw just now. I watched Biden yesterday he could barely speak. He was on Good Morning America. And he said he didn’t know anything about it. And now it just gets released after he said that. It gets released that he was one of the unmaskers meaning he knew everything about it. So he lied to your friend George Stephanopoulos.

