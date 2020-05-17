https://www.dailywire.com/news/bryan-the-hypocrisy-of-alyssa-milano-returns

Alyssa Milano is a walking series of contradictions.

After leading the charge to vilify Brett Kavanaugh with unfounded claims while proclaiming that every woman’s claim of sexual assault be believed without question, suddenly, she’s quiet and very concerned “giving men their due process” when Tara Reade accuses her presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexual assault.

And she strongly believes in social distancing … That is until she realized that suspending all elective medical procedures includes abortion. Now, she suddenly wants people to have freedom to visit the doctor … But only if you’re having an abortion, of course.

Now, she’s waded into the controversy over the Democrats’ push to do a nationwide vote-by-mail in the November election. And of course, her latest round of mental gymnastics did not fail to disappoint.

First, she argues that we absolutely must have nationwide vote-by-mail because it’s just too dangerous to go outside with COVID-19 lurking around every corner. (Unless, of course, you want to have an abortion, then you should absolutely put COVID-19 concerns aside.)

Oh, and Alyssa says you can also go outside to vote early. Because in the very same article where she says the only safe approach is casting mail-in ballots, she proposes that the government also spend more money to increase sanitization efforts at early voting locations. One would assume that Alyssa would only deem early voting locations in Democrat neighborhoods as clean and safe. With her latest cause celebre, Milano is not unlike her fellow Democrats who were also breathlessly advocating for mail-in balloting over serious health concerns … That is until their candidate was losing badly in a recent CA congressional election. Suddenly, the health concerns were over and in-person polling places began to pop up.

Of course, Alyssa doesn’t make any mention of the fact that hundreds of people crowd into Walmart and Costco every day, and yet somehow manage to still follow social distancing guidelines – not to mention the food-to-go at McDonalds or Chick-fil-A isn’t overwhelming hospitals with new COVID patients.

But trust Alyssa that going out to vote is too dangerous … Unless you are voting early and stopping by Walmart on the way home. Then, you’re in the clear.

And Alyssa wants to assure you, with her never wavering or changing convictions, that mail-in voting carries no risk of fraud or abuse. Out of charity, let us assume that she was simply ignorant of the fact that last year a political operative in North Carolina (a Republican, mind you) was charged with fraud when he ordered people to request and fill out absentee ballots for other people.

And if the concern from fraudulent people on the voter rolls isn’t already high enough, Alyssa proposes we start letting people register to vote online, ensuring that someone’s name can be registered to an address that will then have a ballot mailed to it, all without ever having to be verified as a real person, let alone an actual resident.

Oh, and Alyssa thinks we should get started right away, even though the states that do use mail-in balloting invested a lot of time and money before they could implement it. Also, with all the staffing issues and limitations on workplace gatherings right now, are we to assume that state government workers are all of the sudden supposed to throw together mail-in voting procedures that other states took years to get in place?

All of those concerns and procedures should be thrown aside, because Alyssa says COVID is just too dangerous (unless you’re getting an abortion, voting early or going to Starbucks & Costco.) But maybe I’m just being cynical about Alyssa and other Democrats’ latest election schemes, maybe I’ll be a little more receptive to their ideas for voting when they finally figure out who really won their Iowa Caucus.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Zachery Bryan is an actor, movie/tv producer and entrepreneur. He began his entertainment career early as a series regular on the ABC hit sitcom, “Home Improvement.” He currently produces film and television via his production company, Lost Lane Entertainment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

