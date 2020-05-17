https://thehill.com/policy/technology/498204-china-rips-new-trump-administration-restrictions-on-huawei

China ripped the Trump administration’s new restrictions on Chinese tech company Huawei on Sunday, saying it will take “all necessary measures” to protect Huawei’s rights and interests, The Associated Press and Reuters reported.

The restrictions, announced Friday, require foreign semiconductor makers who use American technology to get a U.S. license to ship Huawei-designed semiconductors to the company.

An unidentified spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry said in a statement that the U.S. restrictions threaten the security of the “global industrial and supply chain.”

“The U.S. uses state power, under the so-called excuse of national security, and abuses export control measures to continuously oppress and contain specific enterprises of other countries,” the statement said.

China’s state-run newspaper cited an unidentified source that said the Chinese government would retaliate by beginning investigations and imposing restrictions against U.S. companies such as Apple, Cisco Systems and Qualcomm, according to Reuters.

Huawei is already on the U.S. Commerce Department’s “entity list.”

The U.S. gave a 120-day grace period to foreign companies before the rules are implemented. Chip design and manufacturing equipment used in foreign semiconductor plants is mainly made in the U.S., meaning sellers to Huawei are affected by the restrictions.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur RossWilbur Louis RossHillicon Valley: Commerce announces new Huawei restrictions | Russian meddling report round five | Google’s ad business in spotlight Commerce Department cracks down on Huawei’s access to chips Juan Williams: Trump’s lying strategy on the economy MORE said the U.S. wants to stop Huawei from avoiding earlier sanctions on using American technology to create semiconductors abroad, according to the AP.

American lawmakers have argued that Huawei is a security risk, but the company has denied it.

