https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/christians-defy-governor-churches-reopen-despite-stay-home-order/

(WLS) — CHICAGO — Calling upon their right to freely assemble and worship, several churches from the South Side to the North Side opened their doors to parishioners Sunday, in clear defiance of the Illinois’ stay-at-home order.

The Philadelphia Romanian Church of God in Ravenswood is one of as many as as 100 churches that held services Sunday morning.

The pastor there said he expected around 50-60 people to attend Sunday services, which he said is about 10% of the congregation on a normal Sunday.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

