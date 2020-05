https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/coronavirus-church-uses-minecraft-teach-bible-teens/

(BBC NEWS) — A church has turned to Minecraft to teach its youngsters about Christianity during the lockdown.

Leicester’s St John the Baptist Church has been recreated on a server so the youth club have somewhere for Bible lessons.

Josh Young, the organiser, said it was a way of meeting younger people “where they are” and engaging with them in a world they are used to.

