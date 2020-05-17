College Station, Texas, isn’t prone to earthquakes. But when 100,000-plus Texas A&M fans chant their school’s “War Hymn” at football games, the stands at Kyle Field shake. During the final verse, when the lyrics instruct the Aggies to “saw varsity’s horns off,” revelers link arms with their neighbors and turn the stadium into a rolling sea of maroon and white.

It’s one the most high-density scenes in college football, heavily reliant on human contact—and completely out of step with the reality of the coronavirus pandemic. And now Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork is the man who has to figure out what that rowdy setting is supposed to look like if the nearest person is 6 feet away.

It’s not clear if the college football season will start on time or at all, and whether fans will be allowed to attend when play begins. But as the overseer of a program that is heavily dependent on fan traditions, Bjork is already grappling with the question of how to stage a game at a time when the pandemic has posed previously unasked questions about all mass gatherings.

“We’ll do everything we can in our power to have safe guards and follow the best practices,” said Bjork. “But a lot of it will depend on what does our society feel, what does our society think about large gatherings?”

With a capacity of 102,733, Texas A&M’s Kyle Field poses one of the toughest challenges in the nation. It’s the country’s third largest college football stadium behind Michigan’s “Big House” and Penn St.’s Beaver Stadium. About 85,000 of the attendees each game are season ticket holders, with roughly 35,000 of them students.

With a capacity of 102,733, Texas A&M’s Kyle Field is one of the largest college football stadium’s in the nation.



Photo:



Scott Halleran/Getty Images





Bjork already knows he won’t be able to accommodate all of his season-ticket holders at once if social distancing guidelines are in place. That means the university will have to sort out who gets to attend which games, which season ticket holders get priority in selecting games and how to distribute refunds. Demand could further overwhelm supply if the college football season is truncated.

“We’re going to present all kinds of different options, whether that is a partial refund if it is a shortened season, whether it is a full refund, whether people want to take that money and apply it to the 2021 season, whether people just want to donate that money,” said Bjork. “Physically, all 85,000 people would not fit if we have to socially distance.”

Spacing out

Public health officials have advised that fans keep seated at least six feet between them to mitigate viral transmission, drastically reducing fan capacity at major venues like Kyle Field. Here’s what seating a section could look like.

Texas A&M University Kyle Field Detail below Field Box 8 Field Box , which would normally seat more than 340 people, could seat roughly have as few as 40. Attendees will enter through designated entrances and have limited access to other areas. Fans will sit 6-feet apart and wear masks. Row 20 Row 15 Designated entrance Row 5 Row 1

In the meantime, Texas A&M officials are consulting with an architectural firm to map out a “socially distanced seating chart” for their famous venue. Concessions and restrooms are among the more mundane gameday functions that are being rethought.

And the university is discussing ways of allowing fans to experience Kyle Field’s electric atmosphere, even if they aren’t actually at their seats. That could mean creating viewing areas in the concourses, or common spaces with large television screens.

Like many big programs, Texas A&M has an incentive to pack as many fans into its stadium as possible. Ticket sales for all sports, football chief among them, are the athletic department’s biggest revenue source, making up approximately 32% of its $151.9 million in revenue in 2019.

But packing stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic potentially carries massive risk and runs counter to guidelines from public health officials to socially distance. Even with appropriate distance, there’s no way to enforce that attendees stay 6 feet apart.

With people screaming and potentially sneezing or coughing, aerosolized transmission is also more probable than in other settings, said Colleen Kraft, associate chief medical officer of Emory University Hospital and an infectious disease doctor who was part of the panel that guided the NCAA to shut down spring athletics. Aerosols are small particles that stay in the air longer, potentially increasing the chance a healthy person will breath them in.

“That’s what’s concerning,” Dr. Kraft said. “So that is, in a way, amplified in a stadium” because of prolonged contact over many hours with people who have mild or no symptoms.

Fans in the Texas A&M student section cheer during a game in 2019.



Photo:



Scott Coleman/Zuma Press





Before fans feel comfortable resuming their gameday traditions in College Station, they’ll need to be reassured that doing so is safe, said Dr. Gerald Parker, a biodefense and pandemic preparedness expert at Texas A&M helping oversee the university’s public health preparedness and response. That might mean masks are required to enter sports stadiums.

“I think we’re going to have to have a lot more hand sanitizers…Perhaps there’s even going to be temperature checks,” he predicted. “Not every fan is going to want to re-engage in society.”

The difficulties with staging a football game are not limited to the stadium itself. First, there’s the tailgating. Tossing around the pigskin in the parking lot or setting up a spread of communal canapes are perfect settings for viral transmission. Dr. Parker imagined that Texas A&M could mitigate risk by limiting the number of permits allocated in official tailgating lots. Fans could also limit their gatherings to family members and friends to whom they have already been exposed.

Then, there is a potentially dangerous chokepoint when fans enter the stadium through security checks that, under normal circumstances, already feature long lines and close quarters. Entering a football game this fall may mean standing in a spaced out line and going through a sanitation screening after scanning your ticket, said Bjork.

It’s possible that stadiums will adopt disease prevention protocols similar to stricter security measures that went into effect after 9/11, said Joe Allen, an assistant professor at Harvard who studies how buildings can impact our health. “Right now you’re free to wander around wherever you want to go in the stadium. Well, maybe that’ll change.”

Bathrooms will likely be cleaned with greater frequency, a daunting task for facilities in near constant use after kickoff. The concessions experience will also need to be reimagined to “minimize cross contamination from customers to vendors,” said Dr. Parker.

Limiting contact during the concessions process will be a priority. Vendors might pass food to fans from behind a plastic shield and customers might pay using an electronic service like Venmo rather than use cash or sign a credit card receipt. Bjork said Texas A&M is also considering requiring fans to bring their own empty, reusable containers if they wish to purchase a beverage.

“There’ll be more technology,” said Bjork.

‘The 12th Man’ is a unique tradition at A&M.



Photo:



Scott Coleman/Zuma Press





At this point in May, with national coronavirus cases still rising and many states in the early phases of reopening, it’s uncertain when the next football game with fans will be played.

“One of the things that we’ve learned from watching Dr. Fauci is…we don’t control the timeline. The virus does,” said Bjork.

There is one Fightin’ Aggie tradition, however, that may be uniquely suitable to social distancing. On the night before football games, tens of thousands of fans gather inside Kyle Field just before 12 a.m. to be led in a raucous chant dubbed the “Midnight Yell.” Usually everyone crowds into the eastern side of the stands; in the post-coronavirus world Texas A&M fans may be dispersed throughout the entire stadium.

“That one actually, I think, may be easy to do,” said Parker.

Share Your Thoughts Would you be comfortable attending a sporting event during the pandemic? Join the discussion.

—Daniela Hernandez and Adam Falk contributed to this article.

Write to Laine Higgins at laine.higgins@wsj.com