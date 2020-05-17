https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/corona-daze-average-person-forgets-day-5-times-per-week/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — What day is it again? If you’ve been feeling like all days blur together lately, you’re definitely not alone. As millions of Americans continue to spend 24 hours per day at home during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s become worryingly common for people to forget what day it is. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, the average person can’t seem to recall which day it is five times per week.

Another 80% said that each day is just like the one before at this point.

Humorously, 59% of respondents didn’t even know what day it was when they filled out the survey, which was commissioned by RXBAR.

