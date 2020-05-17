https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/unlawful-pelosi-says-congress-investigate-trumps-firing-obama-holdover-state-department-ig-steve-linick-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday said during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Trump’s firing of Obama holdover State Department Inspector General Steve Linick “could be unlawful.”

State Department Inspector General and Deep State hack Steve Linick was fired on Friday night.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fired the anti-Trump Obama holdover.

Linick played a role in the faux impeachment of President Trump over Ukraine.

TRENDING: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Calls American Soldiers ‘Bitches’ Who Are ‘Killing Innocent Children Abroad’ (VIDEO)

Linick requested an urgent meeting with Congressional Democrat staffers. During the meeting Linick handed over documents related to the Trump administration and Ukraine.

The delusional Speaker did however concede that President Trump has the right to fire federal employees, but she said his firing of Inspectors General may be unlawful if it’s ‘in retaliation.’

Pelosi is just making it up as she goes.

Where was the outrage and calls for impeachment when Barack Obama fired all of the George W. Bush holdovers?

“Madam Speaker, late Friday, President Trump sent you a letter saying that he was going to remove the Inspector General of the State Department, Steve Linick. There’s the fourth IG to be removed in six weeks. Why was Linick removed? What’s behind this?” CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Pelosi.

“Well, this is new to us and typical of the White House announcing something that is very unsavory. They would do it late on a Friday night. The fact is, as you indicated, it’s the fourth inspector general- inspectors general, that office was created after Watergate to make sure that there was integrity in the departments, the agencies of government. They’re supposed to show cause. Even Republicans in Congress are concerned about and have spoken out,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said Congress will be looking into the firing of Linick when asked by Margaret Brennan if the fired IG was investigating Pompeo.

“Well, I mean, unsavory when you take out someone who is there to enforce the — to stop waste, fraud, abuse or other violations of the law that are… they believed to be happening. So, again, let’s take a look and see. The president has the right to fire any federal employee. But the fact is if it looks like it’s in retaliation for something that the attorney- the IG, the Inspector General is doing, that could be unlawful,” Pelosi added.

WATCH:

IG FIRING: @SpeakerPelosi tells @margbrennan the Trump administration’s firing of Steve Linick, a @StateDept Inspector General was “typical of the White House, announcing something that is very unsavory” late Friday night. https://t.co/JSj6u540vV pic.twitter.com/0scPsGBoTq — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

