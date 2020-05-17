https://www.theblaze.com/news/despite-media-hysteria-hhs-secretary-confirms-no-coronavirus-spike-in-re-opened-states

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar confirmed Sunday there has not been a spike of coronavirus cases in states that have re-opened.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Azar told host Jake Tapper that officials are actually seeing the opposite — a spike in cases in areas that remain locked down.

“We are seeing that, in areas that are opening, we’re not seeing the spike in cases,” Azar explained. “We still see spikes in some areas that are, in fact, closed, very localized situations.”

During the same interview, Azar also defended the rights of Americans to go about their business without government intervention.

“I think, in any individual instance, you’re going to see people doing things that are irresponsible,” he said. “That’s part of the freedom that we have here in America.”

Azar’s comments come as the mainstream media continues to fan the flames of hysteria after some states, mostly those ran by Republican governors, have chosen to re-open.

For example, CNN published a story in late April that declared, “Georgia’s daily coronavirus deaths will nearly double by August with relaxed social distancing, model suggests.” However, that did not happen. In fact, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated record low COVID-19 statistics last weekend.

Colorado has also re-opened, but the media did not scrutinize that state’s officials like they did Georgia and Texas. Colorado’s governor is a Democrat, while Texas and Georgia are ran by Republicans.

