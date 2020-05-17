http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GfvPtSvTZUw/

President Donald Trump on Sunday responded to implicit criticism from former President Barack Obama’s commencement speeches.

“Look, he was an incompetent president, that’s all I can say,” Trump told reporters after returning to the White House from Camp David. “Grossly incompetent.”

Although Obama did not specifically criticize Trump in a pair of online commencement speeches on Saturday, the former president repeatedly criticized current “leaders” in the United States who “aren’t even pretending to be in charge” and “aren’t even asking the right questions.”

Instead of offering hope to graduating students, Obama was very political and even cynical in his speeches.

“Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy, that’s what little kids think,” Obama said. “Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grownups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still feel that way, which is why things are so screwed up.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

