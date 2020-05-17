https://www.dailywire.com/news/elon-musk-take-the-red-pill-ivanka-smiles-taken-matrix-creator-f-both-of-you

On Sunday morning, Tesla CEO Elon Musk created quite a stir when he apparently referenced the film “The Matrix,” tweeting, “Take the red pill,” in what was interpreted by some people as a clarion call to leftists and liberals to wake up to reality and become conservatives.

That prompted Ivanka Trump to reply on Twitter with a single word: “Taken!”

Ivanka’s reply elicited a harsh reply from Lilly Wachowski, one of the creators of “The Matrix”: “F*** both of you.”

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

Variety noted:

As most movie buffs know, “take the red pill” is a reference from the Wachowski sisters’ sci-fi blockbuster “The Matrix.” In the movie, Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) reveals to the protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves) that he’s been living in a computer simulation. He offers Neo a choice: Take a blue pill and go back to his life and forget about everything, or take a red pill to learn the truth about the Matrix and his fake reality. However, the phrase “take the red pill” has taken on a new meaning in Internet subculture, and it usually refers to conservative political beliefs. It can now mean shifting one’s political alignment to the right, and it’s often used in Internet forums related to Donald Trump or men’s rights groups.

As The Daily Wire reported, in late April, Musk urged governors across the nation to start opening their states for business, tweeting, “FREE AMERICA NOW,” “Give people their freedom back,” and responded to an article in the Texas Tribunetitled, “Texas restaurants, retailers and other businesses can reopen Friday. Here’s the rules they have to follow,” by tweeting “Bravo Texas!”

Days later, speaking on a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday, Musk ramped up his rhetoric about shelter-in-place orders around the nation, calling them “fascist.” According to The Verge, Musk stated:

We are a bit worried about not being able to resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk. The expansion of shelter-in-place, or as we call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, is, in my opinion, breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America and built this country. What the f***!

He reportedly continued, “If somebody wants to stay in the house that’s great. They should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do… this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom … Everything people have worked for all their lives is being destroyed in real time. I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

