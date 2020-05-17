https://www.dailywire.com/news/elon-musk-take-the-red-pill

On Sunday morning, Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave an indication of how fed-up he is with the leftist governance of his home state of California, apparently urging followers on Twitter to join the conservatives of America as he tweeted succinctly, “Take the red pill.”

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

In the film “The Matrix,” the hero, Nero, is offered a choice between a red pill and a blue pill; the red pill would free him from a dream-world imposed on humanity and let him see reality. Some conservatives aver that taking the “red pill” means for a former liberal or leftist to embrace the conservative philosophy. As an opinion piece in Fox News explained in 2017:

The mainstream media failed to see the rise of Donald Trump in 2016. Now it’s overlooking another grassroots movement that may soon be of equal significance— the growing number of liberals “taking the red pill.” People of all ages and ethnicities are posting YouTube videos describing “red pill moments”—personal awakenings that have caused them to reject leftist narratives imbibed since childhood from friends, teachers, and the news and entertainment media.

In late April, Musk urged governors across the nation to start opening their states for business, tweeting, “FREE AMERICA NOW,” “Give people their freedom back,” and responded to an article in the Texas Tribune titled, “Texas restaurants, retailers and other businesses can reopen Friday. Here’s the rules they have to follow,” by tweeting “Bravo Texas!”

Days later, speaking on a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday, Musk ramped up his rhetoric about shelter-in-place orders around the nation, calling them “fascist.” According to The Verge, Musk stated:

We are a bit worried about not being able to resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk. The expansion of shelter-in-place, or as we call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, is, in my opinion, breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America and built this country. What the f***!

He reportedly continued, “If somebody wants to stay in the house that’s great. They should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do… this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom … Everything people have worked for all their lives is being destroyed in real time. I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry.”

Last week, Musk directly challenged California Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan, who had barred Musk’s company from resuming business via a county-wide order. Musk responded by tweeting, “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

Meanwhile, a Texas county openly courted Musk after he tweeted, “Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.” Hidalgo County judge Richard Cortez wrote an open letter to Musk arguing that Hidalgo was the ideal regulatory environment.

