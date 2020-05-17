https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newyork-city-subway-billbratton/2020/05/17/id/967755

The coronavirus pandemic is going to require a massive change in the way New Yorkers operate, especially with regard to the dangers of packing the subways and public transportation, according to former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton.

“The bigger issue in New York, apart from businesses being able to reconfigure their office space, is how people get to work,” Bratton told “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y.

“It’s ironic that for 50 years we’ve been advocating people taking mass transit, get out of your cars, take the buses, the trains. Now, actually, the subways are going to be discouraging, and the commuter rail, discouraging people from flooding back.”

New York City is the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, most likely because of the lack of social distancing in public transit around the city and in and out of it.

“They need them to come back in a staggered fashion, so they are going to be out advocating staggered work hours,” Bratton told host John Catsimatidis.

“The MTA has an extraordinarily complex problem on it’s hands more so than most other major American cities.”

