http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tU1JWduZwaU/

Eleven firefighters were injured and multiple buildings were set ablaze after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The blast was reported around 6:30 p.m. while firefighters were responding to a fire at a one-story structure at 327 E. Boyd St., according to LAFD.

“As firefighters were making their entry in and finding the seat of the fire, there was a significant explosion,” LAFD Captain Erik Scott said during a news conference.

The fire started at Smoke Tokes Warehouse Distributor, a business that appears to be a supplier for those that make butane honey oil, Scott said.

Video showed dark plumes of smoke billowing over the area and flames shooting up from at least one of the buildings.

“Significant explosion — very high, very wide, rumbling the entire area— and firefighters were coming out with obvious damage and burns,” Scott said.

Department spokesman Nicholas Prange had said the majority of the firefighters injured in the explosion were transported to a hospital, but no information was available on their conditions or the severity of their injuries. LAFD had previously estimated that 10 firefighters were hurt.

“We know we’re at risk when we go to any emergency, but we never want to see this happen. So we’re hoping that all these firefighters can recover,” Prange said.

The department upgraded the incident to “a major emergency” shortly after the explosion and over 230 firefighters responded to the fire, going into defensive mode as they battled the flames, authorities said.

LAFD reported firefighters extinguished the bulk over the fire around 8:10 p.m.

But firefighters responding to the blast were met with a difficult situation, pouring water on the flames from outside as they were unable to go inside of the buildings, Prange said.

“We’re always worried about a secondary explosion, we don’t know what caused the first one and we’re trying to avoid this incident becoming even worse if the second one does happen,” Prange told KTLA.

Crews later went into offensive mode, attacking and extinguishing the fire.

It remains unclear what set off the explosion and whether there were any hazardous materials involved. Scott said the cause of the blast is under investigation and a hazmat team has responded to the scene.

As the flames raged earlier in the evening, Prange told people in the area to find a way to shelter themselves from the smoke, saying even a tent would help. The explosion rang out just a few blocks away from Skid Row.

Multiple roads in the area were closed off as firefighters responded.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Major fire in Little Tokyo/downtown Los Angeles at San Pedro and Third. Dangerously close to Skid Row residents, senior and low income housing. Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks. pic.twitter.com/s4coh3xbgq — sean miura (@seanmiura) May 17, 2020

Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

