http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/xRKh8LJ4wyU/i-died-three-times-says-22038310

A dad says he “died” three times while battling coronavirus in intensive care.

Carl Young, 56, beat the deadly disease in hospital after he was put in an induced coma and onto a ventilator for 12 days.

The father of four now faces a two-year recovery from Covid-19.

Carl, a lorry driver, says he owes his life to the “amazing” NHS staff at both Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital.

Doctors told him it is a “miracle” he survived, reports Hull Live.

Carl, from Willerby, Hull, said: “I was told by the nurse that death had come for me three times and I fought it off.

“The nurse said ‘do you know you actually passed three times?’

(Image: Hull Daily Mail / MEN Media)

“What they did for me was unbelievable, I can’t thank them enough, they are amazing.

“I am still very weak. I am far from OK. It has been an extremely hard time.

“My GP told me it could take up to two years to fully recover.

“But I am back home with my partner now who I love dearly.”

Mr Young has underlying health conditions including a lung disease, type two diabetes and ulcerative colitis, which were all under control with medication.

However he began self-isolating in February due to a shock flare-up of his ulcerative colitis – after 12 years of no symptoms – because the steroid medication to treat the condition lowers the immune system.

He began to feel unwell on March 23 with a high temperature, bad headache and “a bit” of a cough, but he said he did not feel unwell enough to think that he had contracted Covid-19.

(Image: MEN Media)

A few days later, he began experiencing breathing difficulties and called his GP who told him to phone 999 for an ambulance.

Mr Young says paramedics told him it looked as if his body was shutting down.

As he was taken with them, his partner, Jackie, 60, held his hand and told him to fight whatever it was that was wrong with him.

“I remember them saying they would be using their blue lights,” said Mr Young.

“And I thought it must be worse than I thought it was. But I don’t remember any more than that.

“I remember waking up and I felt like there was something at the back of my throat. I’d come round and I thought it was 12 hours later, but it was 12 days later.

“I don’t know anything about what happened to me apart from what I’ve been told. I know they had tried to wake me up twice but I wouldn’t wake up.

“My IBS specialist has said to me it couldn’t have been any worse for me, apart from dying.”

His partner had been told he had tested positive for coronavirus four days after he arrived at hospital, and could do nothing but wait at home for news.

After 17 days in Hull Royal Infirmary, Mr Young was transferred to Castle Hill Hospital where he spent another ten days in isolation.

He said: “Me and my partner are very close, I love her to bits.

“They couldn’t let her come in but she could come to the window because my room was on the ground floor. She put her hand on the glass and I put mine on there too, it was very emotional.”

Mr Young says he feels as if he has aged ten years and says his hair went grey overnight. He has lost two stone in weight and is now walking with crutches.

Both Mr Young and his partner continue to isolate at home, with Mr Young having no idea when he can return to work for Cooplands – an employer he describes as being an “amazing” support.

Mr Young said it upsets him when he sees people flouting the rules, and wants people to know just how bad the virus is.

He said: “If they realised how bad the virus is they would not do anything like that (flout the rules). After what I went through I’d not wish this on my worse enemy.

Read More Coronavirus outbreak

“It’s only afterwards you realise what could have happened. I’ve had operations in the past, but this recovery is something else.

“I’ve been left with blood clots on the lungs, like a parting gift. When I take deep breaths I have pains in my lungs.

“But I have nothing to moan about anymore, nothing that could be worse.

“Everything else is trivial compared to what I’ve been through. I’m back at home with my partner who I love dearly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

