A political action committee has put out a blistering ad reminding voters that Joe Biden has a very long history of lying.

Joe Biden has never been president — for some very good reasons,” the one-minute ad by Restoration PAC says.

The shot cuts to a mostly bald (pre-hair-plugged) Biden at a campaign event in 1987, when he first ran for president.

Biden clashes with a man in the New Hampshire rally, which leads to him claiming he’s smarter than the man, saying he finished in the top half of his law school class and earned three degrees in college.

″I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you do,” a clearly angry Biden tells the man.

″I went to law school on a full academic scholarship,” Biden says in the video, shot on April 3, 1987. ″I won the international moot-court competition. … I was the outstanding student in the political science department. … I graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school, and I’d be delighted to sit back and compare my IQ to yours if you’d like,″ Biden told the questioner.

He also says he ended up in the top half of his law school class.

But none of it was true.

The shot cuts to a network newsman who says: “Biden now concedes he did not graduate in the top half of his law school class, that he does not have three degrees from college, and that he was not named outstanding political science student in college.”

Then the shot cuts to Sam Donaldson, the longtime ABC news reporter, who says: “Newsweek said that Biden actually went to school on a half-scholarship, ended up near the bottom of his class and earned only one degree, not three.”

Another newscasters then says “Biden said his memory had failed him.”

The ad concludes: Joe Biden. Unsuited Then, Unsuited Now.”

In a September 1987 Associated Press story, Biden said:

″It’s so easy to make things look like there’s something sinister about them,″ he said. ″I guess every single word I’ve said is going to be dissected now.″ Of his class ranking in law school, he said, ″I exaggerate when I’m angry, but I’ve never gone around telling people things that aren’t true about me.″ Asked if his candidacy would survive the accusations, Biden said, ″I think if I can get by the next week, I can pull out of this. If I can just get my story across.″

We want to make a quick moment to say this again: ″I exaggerate when I’m angry, but I’ve never gone around telling people things that aren’t true about me.″ Uh, exaggerating IS lying, Joe.

See the full ad here.

